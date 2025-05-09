Expert Interview On ERPs And AI For Business Growth

As part of an interview series featuring women in technology, Geetanjli Dhanjal met with DQ Channels to discuss AI, ERPs, and how business leaders can guide growth enabled by technology.

A version of this interview first appeared in DQ Channels

How is AI helpful in generating revenue in ERP?

Organizations can use AI to not only streamline business processes but also transform how they use data. AI-powered forecast accuracy, supply chain optimization, task automation and customer personalization help create a robust platform while reducing costs. Beyond aiding in data retrieval, AI adds a predictive dimension to traditional record keeping – adding exponential value.

By identifying trends, optimizing processes and uncovering hidden opportunities within vast data sets, organizations can anticipate market shifts, fine-tune operations; and proactively manage risks, thereby enhancing efficiency and differentiation. Ultimately, AI means that ERP evolves from being a mere record-keeping tool to a strategic asset that brings competitive advantage and new revenue opportunities.

What are the new tech developments in re-engineered integrated unified systems?

Emerging technologies like low-code/no-code development, AI-assisted ERP scripting and robotic process automation (RPA) are playing a significant role in accelerating transformation. Businesses can quickly adapt to evolving demands while maintaining operational efficiency.

Recent developments in re-engineering processes and integrated system solutions emphasize AI-driven optimization and cloud-based unification. Organizations are increasingly using data analytics and machine learning to streamline workflows, reduce inefficiencies and enhance decision-making. Additionally, the adoption of unified digital platforms is improving cross-departmental integration, fostering better collaboration and agility.

What are the challenges in your role and how do you resolve them?

I collaborate closely with CFOs and CIOs to solve unique and complex business problems, but I do not confine my interests to a specific category of project. The world of technology is fast paced – if you don't adapt and learn new advancements, you are left behind to follow, rather than innovate. I thrive when exploring complicated business challenges, using technologies to brainstorm, and discover unique solutions with my team. One of my greatest challenges has been finding roles that allow me to push beyond standard job descriptions and truly innovate. My position at Riveron has provided that opportunity. It keeps me eager and motivated to continue expanding my skills and innovate to provide advanced technology solutions.

I have been fortunate to have a family that supports my ambitions, even amid competing priorities. Their encouragement has helped me navigate challenging times, and I am especially grateful to my parents for igniting my passion for technology – and to my husband and kids for helping me keep that passion alive.

What kind of new client expectations do you get with the emerging Smart techs?

With smart technologies evolving rapidly, clients now expect more than just basic solutions. They want smarter, faster and more personalized experiences. They are looking for seamless integration across platforms, AI-driven automation to streamline tasks, and real-time insights to make better decisions. There's also a growing demand for IoT connectivity, predictive analytics, and adaptive systems that can evolve with their needs. Ultimately, they want tech that is not just advanced, but also easy to use, secure, and flexible enough to keep up with the ever-changing business landscape.

