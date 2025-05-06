How The ERP Software Industry Is Rigged (Video)

Make no mistake. If you are about to start a digital transformation, the cards are stacked against you.

As an ERP customer, you are at an incredible disadvantage when trying to successfully implement ERP software.

To some extent, that is by design.

ERP vendors and integrators act in their self-interest to maximize revenue.

They minimize the complexity of the implementation process, which can result in unreasonable expectations.

ERP software consultants and salespeople act in their own self-interest.

An entire ecosystem is built up around each of the major ERP providers.

Often, partner networks, self-dealing, and commissions drive recommendations more than objectivity.

Large consulting firms have entire practice areas devoted to implementing Oracle, SAP, or Infor.

Unreasonable expectations cause ERP software project failure.

I discuss these issues in my latest video.

