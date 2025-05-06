ARTICLE
6 May 2025

How The ERP Software Industry Is Rigged (Video)

TS
Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Contributor

Taft Stettinius & Hollister logo
Established in 1885, Taft is a nationally recognized law firm serving individuals and businesses worldwide, in both mature and emerging industries.
Explore Firm Details
Make no mistake. If you are about to start a digital transformation, the cards are stacked against you.
United States Technology
Marcus S. Harris
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Make no mistake. If you are about to start a digital transformation, the cards are stacked against you.

  • As an ERP customer, you are at an incredible disadvantage when trying to successfully implement ERP software.

To some extent, that is by design.

  • ERP vendors and integrators act in their self-interest to maximize revenue.
  • They minimize the complexity of the implementation process, which can result in unreasonable expectations.

ERP software consultants and salespeople act in their own self-interest.

  • An entire ecosystem is built up around each of the major ERP providers.
  • Often, partner networks, self-dealing, and commissions drive recommendations more than objectivity.
  • Large consulting firms have entire practice areas devoted to implementing Oracle, SAP, or Infor.
  • Unreasonable expectations cause ERP software project failure.

I discuss these issues in my latest video.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Marcus S. Harris
Marcus S. Harris
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More