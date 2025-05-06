How The ERP Software Industry Is Rigged (Video)

Make no mistake. If you are about to start a digital transformation, the cards are stacked against you.
- As an ERP customer, you are at an incredible disadvantage when trying to successfully implement ERP software.
To some extent, that is by design.
- ERP vendors and integrators act in their self-interest to maximize revenue.
- They minimize the complexity of the implementation process, which can result in unreasonable expectations.
ERP software consultants and salespeople act in their own self-interest.
- An entire ecosystem is built up around each of the major ERP providers.
- Often, partner networks, self-dealing, and commissions drive recommendations more than objectivity.
- Large consulting firms have entire practice areas devoted to implementing Oracle, SAP, or Infor.
- Unreasonable expectations cause ERP software project failure.
I discuss these issues in my latest video.
