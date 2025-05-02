My NEXT Raise Launches An AI-Powered Platform To Streamline The Fundraising Process And Empower Startup Success

POTOMAC, Md., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Startup founders navigating the complex world of fundraising now have a powerful ally in My NEXT Raise, an innovative platform built to revolutionize how startups secure capital. After a highly successful beta phase, the platform is officially launching with sophisticated tools and services designed to prepare founders for the fundraising process from start to finish.

Building Smarter Fundraising Solutions for Entrepreneurs

Created specifically for founders, My NEXT Raise leverages advanced technology to address the most common challenges in fundraising. The platform offers an AI-powered data room to organize your legal documents and share with investors, tools for financial modeling and management, a runway calculator, an equity dilution calculator, a pitch deck creator, an investment finder that help startups to identify investors tailored to their industry and funding stage, and founder/funder events and VC office hours events connecting founders and investors.

"My NEXT Raise was built with startup founders in mind," said Anthony Millin, Founder of NEXT powered by Shulman Rogers and Co-Founder of My NEXT Raise. "We understand the pain points of raising capital, and this platform is our answer to those challenges. We've centralized the tools and services founders need to best prepare for and execute a successful raise. And in combination with NEXT's fixed-fee Seed Financing Package, founders now have access to a complete end to end legal and fundraising solution supported by seasoned legal advisors that is accessible and affordable to all."

Designed for Founders, By Founders

The challenges of fundraising are well known, but My NEXT Raise has created a solution that eliminates inefficiencies and allows founders to focus on scaling their businesses. From first seed rounds to Series A and beyond, the platform provides essential tools to make the right impression on investors and provides founders with the tools to secure funding faster.

"As founders, we know just how hard it is to juggle building your company while running a fundraising process," Millin added. "With My NEXT Raise, we've provided a pathway for founders to get the most out of their fundraising process."

Support From Clients and Partners

"My NEXT Raise not only equips founders with the resources and information needed to prepare for a fundraise but also creates invaluable opportunities through individualized introductions," said Aubrey Ottenstein, Founder of Hilltop. "I recently secured an investment through a connection made during a My NEXT Raise event. Their support goes beyond guidance; they truly champion your success!"

The platform's partners echo this sentiment, highlighting the collaborative power of My NEXT Raise's tools and mission.

"When we learned about the My NEXT Raise mission, we immediately wanted to get involved," said Roman Lobas, Head of Partnerships at Fuelfinance. "At Fuelfinance, we see the critical role a solid financial plan plays in successful fundraising. Having helped hundreds of startups raise funds from tier 1 VCs, we're excited to support more founders on this pivotal step."

Heather Lawver, Founder/CEO of Ceemo, praised the platform as well, stating, "At Ceemo, we've seen firsthand how challenging the fundraising process can be. That's why we're proud to be part of My NEXT Raise, combining Ceemo's branding and pitch deck expertise with this incredible set of tools. With over $200 million raised by our clients, we know how important it is to tell your story right, and My NEXT Raise helps to get that job done."

The emphasis on integrity and collaboration was highlighted by Erika Bahr, CEO of Daxe, who said, "It's rare to find a partner so aligned with our values of integrity and open communication. We're proud to work with My NEXT Raise and excited to continue building together."

Get Started Today

Startup founders can explore all of the free resources My NEXT Raise has to offer, designed to help entrepreneurs experience the platform's full value before committing.

Visit www.mynextraise.com to sign up and discover tools designed to assist you in turning your startup vision into a fully funded reality.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.