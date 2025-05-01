How Federated Machine Learning Is Transforming Customer Risk Rating in Financial Services

Unlock a New Era of Customer Risk Assessment

Legacy customer risk rating (CRR) models—built on static KYC data and subjective judgment—are no longer sufficient in a world of dynamic threats and tightening regulatory expectations. Financial institutions are under increasing pressure to deliver CRRs that are consistent, transparent, and free from bias—without compromising data privacy.

In this new co-authored white paper, "A Collaborative Approach to Customer Risk Assessment," K2 Integrity's Richard Hills and Consilient's Ajit Tharaken explore how machine learning, and in particular federated machine learning, is enabling financial institutions to modernize risk assessments, enhance compliance outcomes, and collaborate across the industry—securely and at scale.

Download the paper to explore:

Why traditional CRR methods fall short—and the regulatory risks they pose

How machine learning enables objective, behavior-based risk scoring

The role of federated learning in facilitating cross-institutional collaboration without sharing sensitive customer data

Regulatory expectations around fairness, transparency, and explainability in AI-based CRR systems

Strategic advantages of adopting a modernized, data-driven approach to risk assessment

Whether you're a compliance leader, risk manager, data scientist, or regulatory advisor, this paper provides practical insights into how federated machine learning can help you improve risk oversight, reduce operational inefficiencies, and meet evolving regulatory standards.

