ARTICLE
13 March 2025

Robots And Red Tape With Kamyar Maserrat (Video)

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore Firm Details
Kamyar Maserrat (Senior Counsel, Washington, D.C.) joined Robots and Red Tape to explore quantum computing and how it will change the computing ecosystem.
United States Technology
Kamyar Maserrat
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Kamyar Maserrat (Senior Counsel, Washington, D.C.) joined Robots and Red Tape to explore quantum computing and how it will change the computing ecosystem.

1596012a.jpg

Go Deeper:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kamyar Maserrat
Kamyar Maserrat
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More