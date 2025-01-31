Removing Barriers To American Leadership In Artificial Intelligence (Trump EO Tracker)

Summary

Closely follows the President's EO rescinding Executive Order 14110 of October 30, 2023 (Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence). Directs the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to, within 60 days, revise OMB Memoranda M-24-10 (guidance for agencies utilizing AI) and M-24-18 (requirements for federal agencies acquiring AI) as necessary to make them consistent with the EO. Directs the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology (APST), the Special Advisor for AI and Crypto, and the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs (APNSA) to, within 180 days, develop and submit to the President an AI action plan.

