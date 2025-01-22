California Attorney General Issues Two Advisories Summarizing Law Applicable To AI

If you are looking for a high-level summary of California laws regulating artificial intelligence (AI), check out the two legal advisories issued by California Attorney General Rob Bonta. The first advisory is directed at consumers and entities about their rights and obligations under the state's consumer protection, civil rights, competition, and data privacy laws. The second advisory focuses on healthcare entities.

"AI might be changing, innovating, and evolving quickly, but the fifth largest economy in the world is not the wild west; existing California laws apply to both the development and use of AI." Attorney General Bonta

The advisories summarize existing California laws that may apply to entities who develop, sell, or use AI. They also address several new California AI laws that went into effect on January 1, 2025.

The first advisory points to several existing laws, such as California's Unfair Competition Law and Civil Rights Laws, designed to protect consumers from unfair and fraudulent business practices, anticompetitive harm, discrimination and bias, and abuse of their data.

California's Unfair Competition Law, for example, protects the state's residents against unlawful, unfair, or fraudulent business acts or practices. The advisory notes that "AI provides new tools for businesses and consumers alike, and also creates new opportunity to deceive Californians." Under a similar federal law, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently ordered an online marketer to pay $1 million resulting from allegations concerning deceptive claims that the company's AI product could make websites compliant with accessibility guidelines. Considering the explosive growth of AI products and services, organizations should be revisiting their procurement and vendor assessment practices to be sure they are appropriately vetting vendors of AI systems.

Additionally, the California Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA) protects Californians from harassment or discrimination in employment or housing based on a number of protected characteristics, including sex, race, disability, age, criminal history, and veteran or military status. These FEHA protections extend to uses of AI systems when developed for and used in the workplace. Expect new regulations soon as the California Civil Rights Counsel continues to mull proposed AI regulations under the FEHA.

Recognizing that "data is the bedrock underlying the massive growth in AI," the advisory points to the state's constitutional right to privacy, applicable to both government and private entities, as well as to the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Of course, California has several other privacy laws that may need to be considered when developing and deploying AI systems – the California Invasion of Privacy Act (CIPA), the Student Online Personal Information Protection Act (SOPIPA), and the Confidentiality of Medical Information Act (CMIA).

Beyond these existing laws, the advisory also summarizes new laws in California directed at AI, including:

Disclosure Requirements for Businesses

Unauthorized Use of Likeness

Use of AI in Election and Campaign Materials

Prohibition and Reporting of Exploitative Uses of AI

The second advisory recounts many of the same risks and concerns about AI as relevant to the healthcare sector. Consumer protection, anti-discrimination, patient privacy and other concerns all are challenges entities in the healthcare sector face when developing or deploying AI. The advisory provides examples of applications of AI systems in healthcare that may be unlawful, here are a couple:

Denying health insurance claims using AI or other automated decisionmaking systems in a manner that overrides doctors' views about necessary treatment.

Use generative AI or other automated decisionmaking tools to draft patient notes, communications, or medical orders that include erroneous or misleading information, including information based on stereotypes relating to race or other protected classifications.

The advisory also addresses data privacy, reminding readers that the state's CMIA may be more protective in some respects than the popular federal healthcare privacy law, HIPAA. It also discusses recent changes to the CMIA that require providers and electronic health records (EHR) and digital health companies enable patients to keep their reproductive and sexual health information confidential and separate from the rest of their medical records. These and other requirements need to be taken into account when incorporating AI into EHRs and related applications.

In both advisories, the Attorney General makes clear that in addition to the laws referenced above, other California laws—including tort, public nuisance, environmental and business regulation, and criminal law—apply to AI. In short:

Conduct that is illegal if engaged in without the involvement of AI is equally unlawful if AI is involved, and the fact that AI is involved is not a defense to liability under any law.

Both advisories provide a helpful summary of laws potentially applicable to AI systems, and can be useful resources when building policies and procedures around the development and/or deployment of AI systems.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.