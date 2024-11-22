AI's Game Changing Impact On Shaping Physical Performance (Podcast)

In Episode 4 of The AI Arena, Sean and Daron lead an exciting conversation with Sam Miller, Founder & CEO of Proteus Motion Inc. Used by renowned actors like Jake Gyllenhaal and decorated athletes such as Patrick Mahomes, Proteus is a pioneer in the field of 3D resistance training, and its AI platform is creating the most personalized training insights in the history of fitness.

By using Proteus, athletes of all skill levels who are interested in improving their strength and endurance can approach their workouts in a targeted and efficient manner. Sam provides our listeners with key insights into how AI is rapidly impacting health and fitness spaces, and how it will continue to shape the future of what gyms will look and feel like around the globe. This is a can't-miss episode for those who are interested learning more about AI's integral role in improving medical outcomes and peak human performance across industries.

Originally Published 2 July 2024

