Addressing The Hurdles To Widespread AI Adoption (Video)

Buchanan's Advanced Technology Team recently presented the first session in their new seminar series, Addressing the Hurdles to Widespread AI Adoption. Through this seminar series, they seek to identify and educate on hurdles that might be unnecessarily impeding broad industry adoption and expansion of AI/ML. They will present differing industry views among AI adopters and AI resisters, along with tech-savvy policy drivers and USG reps to weigh in on regulatory aspects.

