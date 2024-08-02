Steptoe IP and Technology partner Christopher Suarez co-edited "Artificial Intelligence: Legal Issues, Policy, and Practical Strategies," published by the American Bar Association (ABA) Science & Technology Law Section. The book was created through a collaboration between the Presidential ABA Task Force on Law and Artificial Intelligence and the ABA Science & Technology Law Section. The book covers a wide range of important topics concerning AI and the law, and provides practical advice to attorneys on navigating these rapidly evolving issues. It serves as a valuable resource for navigating AI's complex technology.

Christopher also contributed two chapters to the book, including a co-authored chapter on Intellectual Property titled "Artificial Intelligence and the Intellectual Property Explosion," and a solo-authored chapter titled "Legal Issues at the Convergence of AI and the Internet of Things."

The book will be officially launched at the ABA Annual Meeting on Thursday, August 1, 2024, in Chicago.

Christopher Suarez is passionate about helping clients understand and manage risks in high-technology. As an intellectual property litigator, he focuses his practice on patent, copyright, and trade secret trials and appeals before every level of the US court system, including federal district courts, US courts of appeals, the US Supreme Court, the US Patent Trial and Appeal Board, and other administrative tribunals. Aside from litigation, Chris provides counseling at the intersection of IP and emerging technology. He has written and spoken extensively on topics at the intersection of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), and helps his clients navigate the challenges and opportunities with those technologies, both within their governance structures and within their products. Chris assists clients with developing their IP policies and procedures—including their efforts to balance patent, trade secret, and copyright protections in the context of AI and IoT technology.

For more information and to order a copy of "Artificial Intelligence: Legal Issues, Policy, and Practical Strategies," visit the ABA website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.