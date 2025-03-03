Energy-Focused Executive Orders: Impact On Mining

The Executive Order (EO) "Unleashing American Energy," released on January 20, 2025, reinforces President Trump's goal of reclaiming America's leadership in mineral production, becoming the top producer and processor of non-fuel minerals, including rare earth minerals. The strategy includes policies to boost federal support for domestic mining and processing by reducing regulatory hurdles and other administrative obstacles.

Released on the same day, the EO "Declaring a National Energy Emergency" stressed that the United States does not inadequately identify, lease, develop, produce, transport, refine, and generate critical minerals to meet the nation's needs and highlights the importance of securing a dependable, diverse, and cost-effective supply of these minerals.

Summary

The Unleashing American Energy EO instructs the relevant agencies to identify any actions that place "undue burdens" on the US mining sector and take measures to revise or rescind them.

Among other actions, the agencies must:

Reassess public land withdrawals to determine if revisions are needed.

Evaluate the possibility of updating the U.S. Geological Survey's list of critical minerals, including potentially adding uranium.

Prioritize efforts to accelerate detailed geological mapping across the United States, with an emphasis on discovering previously unknown critical mineral deposits.

Ensure critical mineral projects, including the processing of critical minerals, are considered for federal support, depending on the availability of allocated funds.

Assess whether exploitative practices and state-assisted mineral projects abroad are unlawful or unduly burden or restrict US commerce.

Examine the national security risks associated with the country's dependence on minerals and explore the potential for trade actions.

Submit a report to the assistant to the president for economic policy that includes policy recommendations to enhance the competitiveness of American mining and refining companies in other mineral-wealthy nations.

Explore opportunities to advance the mining and processing of minerals within the United States through the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue.

Looking Forward

The relevant agencies are anticipated to start taking action soon, possibly expediting the permitting process and reducing regulatory obstacles for mining companies and potentially expanding mining activities, especially for minerals such as uranium, which is specifically mentioned in the EO.

However, the EO may also trigger legal challenges from environmental groups concerned about possible adverse environmental impacts. Additionally, it could impact global supply chains and minerals market dynamics worldwide.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2025. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.