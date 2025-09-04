Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure M&A Activity — September 2025

August 14, 2025: APA Solar, provider of solar racking and foundation solutions catering to commercial and utility-scale fixed-tilt and tracker interface projects...

Mintz is a litigation powerhouse and business accelerator serving leaders in life sciences, private equity, sustainable energy, and technology. The world’s most innovative companies trust Mintz to provide expert advice, protect and monetize their IP, negotiate deals, source financing, and solve complex legal challenges. The firm has over 600 attorneys across offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, San Diego, and Toronto.

August 14, 2025: APA Solar, provider of solar racking and foundation solutions catering to commercial and utility-scale fixed-tilt and tracker interface projects, was acquired by Array Technologies for $179 million on August 14, 2025. This strategic acquisition strengthens Array's position as a global leader in renewable energy infrastructure and expands its product portfolio to better serve the evolving needs of the solar industry.

August 8, 2025: Heliogen, a renewable energy technology company focused on delivering around-the-clock, low-carbon energy production, was acquired by Zeo Energy for $10 million on August 8, 2025. Through this acquisition, Zeo will be able to accelerate the vision of serving energy consumers across the spectrum — from residential rooftops to larger-scale industrial solar and storage applications — to build an energy platform at scale.

August 6, 2025: Resilient Power, developer of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations designed for commercial and fleet operations, develops solid-state transformer-based technology to streamline the connection between the power grid and EV charging stations. The company was acquired by Eaton for an undisclosed amount on August 6, 2025.

July 31, 2025: Eagle Energy Metals, operator of a resource development company intended to advance nuclear energy through uranium mining, reached a definitive agreement to acquire Spring Valley Acquisition through a reverse merger on July 31, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.