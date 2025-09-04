ARTICLE
4 September 2025

Alternative Power Plays: One Big Beautiful Bill - Energy Industry Implications

The passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill on July 4th, 2025, coupled with an Executive Order (EO) issued by President Trump on July 7th, have shined a light on certain key requirements impacting eligibility for various renewable tax credits that have existed for a number of years, but which have likely been under most people's radar. The requirements are known as the "Beginning of Construction" or "BOC" requirements.

On this episode of Alternative Power Plays, Buchanan's Alan Seltzer and John Povilaitis welcome Ed Hild, a principal in Buchanan's government relations practice, and Carl Staiger, a shareholder the firm's tax section with a specific focus on energy-related projects.

The One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) accelerated the phase-out or termination of tax credits available for most commercial renewable energy projects. As many in the industry know, maintaining eligibility for tax credits has been an important issue for as long as renewable energy tax credits have existed, as the economic viability of many projects have been tied to these credits. During their conversation, the group explores what the changes made in the OBBB and the potential impact of the Executive Order mean for wind and solar developers with a focus on BOC.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

