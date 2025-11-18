ARTICLE
18 November 2025

Recent Developments In Sanctions And USTR Section 301 Fees Affecting The Shipping Industry (Video)

Jeffrey Orenstein and Felisa E. Sanchez
This webinar explored the latest updates and developments surrounding sanctions and changes in the US Trade Representative (USTR) Section 301 fees, with a special focus on their impact on the shipping industry and global trade strategies.

As trade policies continue to shift, staying informed is critical for importers, exporters, logistics professionals, and compliance officers. This session discussed recent changes, analyzed policy trends, and provided practical guidance on navigating the evolving regulatory environment.

Topics included:

  • Developments and application of sanctions affecting the maritime industry.
  • Recent updates to USTR Section 301 tariffs and fee structures.
  • Compliance considerations for both sanctions and potential future Section 301 fees.
  • Insights on anticipated changes and their trade implications.
  • Actionable recommendations for minimizing risk and optimizing your supply chain.

Jeffrey Orenstein
Felisa E. Sanchez
