Mergers And Acquisitions – Preparing To Be A Buyer (Podcast)

Kenneth R. Haglund, co-leader of Ballard Spahr's Mergers and Acquisitions Group, and Beau Hurtig, counsel in the group, were guests on Remedy Consulting's BankTalk Podcast. They spoke with podcast host Charlie Kelly, a partner at Remedy Consulting, about what prospective community bank buyers may want to consider before beginning the acquisition process.

Listen to the full episode here. (Subscription may be required.)