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20 March 2026

Mergers And Acquisitions – Preparing To Be A Buyer (Podcast)

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Ballard Spahr LLP

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Ballard Spahr LLP—an Am Law 100 law firm with more than 750 lawyers in 18 U.S. offices—serves clients across industries in litigation, transactions, and regulatory compliance. A strategic legal partner to clients, Ballard goes beyond to deliver actionable, forward-thinking counsel and advocacy powered by deep industry experience and an understanding of each client’s specific business goals. Our culture is defined by an entrepreneurial spirit, collaborative environment, and top-down focus on service, efficiency, and results.
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Kenneth R. Haglund, co-leader of Ballard Spahr's Mergers and Acquisitions Group, and Beau Hurtig, counsel in the group, were guests on Remedy Consulting's ...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Kenneth R. Haglund and Beau Hurtig
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Kenneth R. Haglund, co-leader of Ballard Spahr's Mergers and Acquisitions Group, and Beau Hurtig, counsel in the group, were guests on Remedy Consulting's BankTalk Podcast. They spoke with podcast host Charlie Kelly, a partner at Remedy Consulting, about what prospective community bank buyers may want to consider before beginning the acquisition process.

Listen to the full episode here. (Subscription may be required.)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Kenneth R. Haglund
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Beau Hurtig
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