ARTICLE
5 February 2026

Fund Structuring Adapts To Mega-market Trends

SR
McDermott Will & Schulte

Contributor

McDermott Will & Schulte logo
Explore Firm Details
GPs' fund structuring choices are increasingly guided by needs that have become more pronounced year after year: internationalization of their LP base, opening up to individuals, liquidity requirements...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Romain Perray
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
McDermott Will & Schulte are most popular:
  • within Cannabis & Hemp, Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)

"GPs' fund structuring choices are increasingly guided by needs that have become more pronounced year after year: internationalization of their LP base, opening up to individuals, liquidity requirements... All this without forgetting a demand for tailor-made solutions to satisfy increasingly sophisticated subscribers."

Guillaume Panuel contributes in PE Magazine. To read the full article (in French) please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Romain Perray
Romain Perray
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More