"Marry In Haste, Repent At Leisure": The Importance Of Due Diligence In M&A Deals (Podcast)

In this episode of our M&A podcast, Victoria Woestmann and Matthieu Tourin discuss the role of due diligence in M&A transactions: why it matters, what can go wrong if it is poorly handled, and how the process can be made, in their words, "a bit less painful."

Drawing on real life experiences, they walk through the due diligence process from both a buyer's and seller's perspective, explore how findings can influence purchase price, warranties, indemnities and SPA provisions, and share some of the more unexpected discoveries encountered in their careers.

The conversation also looks ahead, examining how LegalTech and AI tools are transforming due diligence—improving speed, coordination and outcomes in complex, cross-border transactions.

