ARTICLE
20 September 2024

Conversations With Anthony Caporrino: Trends In The Food & Beverage Industry (Video)

AM
Alvarez & Marsal

Contributor

Alvarez & Marsal logo
Explore Firm Details
In this episode, Anthony Caporrino talked with Erminio Caporal about the trends in the food and beverage industry relative to Private Equity and due diligence.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Anthony Caporrino
Person photo placeholder
Authors

In this episode, Anthony Caporrino talked with Erminio Caporal about the trends in the food and beverage industry relative to Private Equity and due diligence.

Overall, food and beverage activity has been resilient through 2024 compared to the rest of the consumer goods market, with activity being focused on strategic versus private equity deals. There has been an increase in inbound sell side activity which means there could be a big uptick in the second half of the year.

Tune in to listen to Anthony and Erminio discuss all the current trends in the food & beverage industry right now. It's a must listen!

Originally Published 18 September 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Anthony Caporrino
Anthony Caporrino
Person photo placeholder
Erminio Caporale
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More