Conversations With Anthony Caporrino: Trends In The Food & Beverage Industry (Video)

self

In this episode, Anthony Caporrino talked with Erminio Caporal about the trends in the food and beverage industry relative to Private Equity and due diligence.

Overall, food and beverage activity has been resilient through 2024 compared to the rest of the consumer goods market, with activity being focused on strategic versus private equity deals. There has been an increase in inbound sell side activity which means there could be a big uptick in the second half of the year.

Tune in to listen to Anthony and Erminio discuss all the current trends in the food & beverage industry right now. It's a must listen!

Originally Published 18 September 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.