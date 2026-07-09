Still Selling Judgment: How Law Firms And Accounting Firms Must Prepare For AI-driven Pricing Change

For decades, lawyers and accountants have sold their judgment in six-minute increments. The billable hour was never really about time – it was a practical mechanism for pricing something that is genuinely hard to quantify: the expertise, experience, and professional judgment that clients pay for when the stakes are high.

That mechanism is under pressure. Not because judgment is becoming less valuable, but because AI is decoupling effort from outcome in ways that make the hourly model increasingly difficult to defend in certain practice areas. The firms that thrive will be those that recognise the distinction and start building now for a world where how you bill may depend on what you do.

Not all work is affected equally

It would be a mistake to declare the billable hour dead. Complex litigation, high-stakes transactions, regulatory enforcement, and audit work involving significant judgment and professional accountability are likely to retain time-based billing for the foreseeable future. Clients in those matters understand they are buying a lawyer’s or accountant’s judgment, and that judgment takes time to apply.

But document review, routine due diligence, standard tax compliance, basic contract drafting, and research-intensive work are different. AI is already compressing the time those tasks require. When a deliverable that once took 20 hours takes four, billing 20 hours becomes untenable and billing four feels undercompensated. That gap is where pricing models must evolve. Our clients are watching the same technology transform their own industries, and they will recognise that it will do the same to professional services.

A value-based approach to billing can and should make professional services firms more profitable, because doing something faster does not make it less valuable to clients and the pricing of services should reflect that fact.

Build the infrastructure before you need it

Firms that wait for clients to demand alternative pricing will be negotiating from weakness. The firms that will lead this transition are investing now in systems that make alternative pricing viable: matter-level cost tracking, outcome data, and the operational discipline to know whether a fixed-fee or subscription arrangement is actually profitable.

Most firms today track inputs like hours worked – but not outcomes or unit costs. Without that data, alternative pricing is guesswork. And in professional services, guessing wrong on pricing erodes both margin and client trust.

Redesign internal incentives in parallel

Alternative pricing fails when internal compensation structures still reward hours billed. Origination credit systems, partner compensation models, and write-off policies all need to be examined through the lens of a world where some engagements are priced by value, outcome, or recurring retainer rather than time. Professionals should not be economically penalised for embracing pricing models that serve clients better.

Train for the value conversation

The billable hour made pricing conversations simple. Alternative models require professionals who can scope engagements, articulate value, and negotiate with confidence. That is a learnable skill, but it requires deliberate investment. Firms that train their professionals now will be better positioned when clients begin asking the question more directly.

The core of what lawyers and accountants sell has not changed: judgment, expertise, and accountability. AI changes how long some tasks take, not how much the right answer is worth. The challenge for professional service firms is finding new ways to price that judgment in a world where effort and time may no longer be reliable proxies for value.