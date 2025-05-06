ARTICLE
6 May 2025

21st Annual Ethics CLE Recap (Video)

Klemchuk PLLC, in partnership with Engage Workspace for Lawyers, proudly hosted the 21st Annual Ethics CLE Event on April 25, 2025, at Topgolf Dallas. This event convenes leading legal professionals to discuss current trends and challenges in legal ethics.

Highlights from Our Speakers

Clint Schumacher, Partner, Dawson & Sodd PLLC, presenting with Heather Moulder, Business Coach, Moulder Consulting Services Inc. — "Finding Your Center When You Feel Pushed to the Edge"

John B. Shipp, Mediator Arbitrator, Shipp ADR, presenting with John DeGroote, Mediator Arbitrator, DeGroote Partners — "Negotiating Ethically without Losing Your Soul"

Watch the Event on YouTube

For those who could not attend in person, we have made the full presentations available on our YouTube channel.

Watch the full video here

We extend our gratitude to all the attendees and speakers whose participation made the 21st Annual Ethics CLE Event a success. We look forward to welcoming you again next year!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

