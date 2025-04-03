How To Succeed When Tackling Multiple System Transformations

Implementing one technology system is like juggling chainsaws—risky but manageable. But when a business decides to tackle multiple systems at once? That's like juggling chainsaws while riding a unicycle through a minefield... blindfolded. The good news? Survival is possible!

The Key Success Criteria for Multiple System Implementations

Here are eight key success criteria to keep your systems (and your sanity) intact.

1. A plan that doesn't sound like a sci-fi plot

Step one: Have a plan. Step two: Make sure it's an executable plan. Hoping that "things will just work" is the equivalent of thinking a cat will respect personal space—it's never going to happen. Map out the manageable scope, realistic timelines, dependencies, and risks. And, no, "pray for the best" is not an acceptable contingency plan. And, yes, expect budget overruns: penny-wise, pound-foolish is a common detriment in complex system implementations. Leaders should expect to make concessions on timeline, cost, or scope when the unexpected happens while wrangling multiple efforts. Remaining flexible (and seeing the forest through the trees) is critical for making decisions that will keep the plan on track.

2. Communication that doesn't sound like ancient prophecy

Everyone involved—Accounting, Finance, Operations, IT, and Executive Leadership—needs to understand what's happening. If your transformation messaging requires a Rosetta Stone to decipher, you're in trouble. Keep it clear, keep it simple, and, for the love of all things tech, do not let people find out about major system changes via email the night before.

3. Organizational change management that doesn't treat people like robots

Successful change management during multiple system implementations requires clear communication, stakeholder buy-in, and comprehensive training. Expect resistance—people love old systems like a worn-out office chair. Align leadership, provide ongoing support, and address concerns early to avoid chaos. Without a solid plan, your "upgrade" could feel more like a corporate mess. The transformation's success will depend on thoroughly understanding what each worker does, how they do it, what those tasks will look like in the new systems, and developing a relevant training and competency plan.

4. Testing like your job depends on it (because it does)

You wouldn't serve a dish without tasting it first, so don't roll out a system without testing it. Create a sandbox environment and break things before the users do. If your test environment looks like a disaster movie, imagine what the real launch will be like. Spoiler Alert: it won't be pretty.

5. Backup plans that are actually useful

A backup plan isn't just "turn everything off and hope no one notices." Make sure you have data backups, rollback options, and the ability to switch to Plan B without looking like you're in full-blown crisis mode. Also, consider a Plan C, D, and, for good measure, a "hide under the desk and pretend you're on vacation" plan. And don't forget to vet and test the plan! For example, one company recently had to orchestrate multiple system transitions, including backend IT systems, simultaneously. They worked with Riveron's team to craft a Plan E, and the company had to activate that backup plan due to some ah-ha! moments. Having the plan saved the company a lot of grievances.

6. A go-live strategy that doesn't trigger a system apocalypse

Rolling out multiple systems simultaneously without a phased approach is like trying to babysit triplets on roller skates—chaos is guaranteed. Stagger your launches, monitor everything like a hawk, and have an emergency button that isn't just "restart the server and hope for the best."

7. End-user training: Yes, it's required

If you launch a system but no one knows how to use it, does it really exist? Make sure end-users get proper training, or they'll blame the system (and you) for everything from slow performance to global warming.

8. Post-implementation support: Because things will break

Once the system is live, do not—I repeat, DO NOT—immediately disappear for a "much-needed break." Things will break. Users will panic. Your email will become a war zone. Stay available, monitor issues, and remember: the sooner you fix things, the sooner you get to celebrate (or at least sleep).

Final Thoughts

Implementing multiple systems is like juggling flaming swords—it's difficult, dangerous, and if you mess up, people will notice. But if you plan well, communicate clearly, test thoroughly, and prepare for every possible disaster, you might just emerge victorious.

And if all else fails, just remember: everything in your technology landscape is fixable—with enough masala chai!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.