Trailblazing Tattoo Artist Friday Jones: Empowering Breast Cancer Survivors Through Art (Podcast)

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Madam Policy welcomes Friday Jones, a renowned tattoo artist who specializes in helping empower breast cancer survivors by transforming their mastectomy scars into illustrative tattoos. Friday joins hosts Dee Martin and Joshua Zive to discuss the emotional and psychological impact of her work on clients and the importance of creating a supportive environment for women and non-binary individuals in the tattoo culture. Want to hear more about Friday Jones' perspective on the intersection of tattoo artistry and the medical reconstructive process? Want to hear about Friday's experience in legalizing tattooing in Montenegro and tattooing Angelina Jolie? Then listen now!

