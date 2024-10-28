Part two of my Leadership on a tightrope (continued)series.

The death of the celebrity CEO has been much heralded, but evidence would suggest that our appetite for hard-charging, charismatic leaders who dominate the headlines has not waned.

Over the course of my career, I have seen many executives built up by the press and investors, only to be later torn down. Some of them engaged in outright fraud—think Bernie Madoff or Sam Bankman-Fried. Others were perhaps more the result of irrational exuberance or plain poor risk management. But the results for investors could be equally devastating.

After the financial crisis, the celebrity CEO fell quite out of fashion but has regained some cache in recent years, particularly among Silicon Valley entrepreneurs. Who can argue with success?

But at the same time, I have noticed another style of leadership taking prominence, even in the tech world. The CEOs of the three largest companies by market cap—Tim Cook, Satya Nadella, and Jensen Huang—strike me as good examples of this leadership style.

While demanding results and focused on strategic vision, all three practice empathy and inclusion. Open communication and diverse perspectives are encouraged. At Nvidia, for example, meetings are open to everyone, regardless of rank, in order to provide maximum transparency and collective ownership.

These CEOs are also known for empowering their employees and investing in their development. Delegation, Cook says, is "not about giving up control, but about trusting your team to deliver." This helps drive innovation and agility across these organizations.

These are all traits of servant leadership — of which I am a strong proponent. A servant leader strives for collective growth and puts their team before themselves. To my mind, this is the antithesis of the celebrity CEO.

This is not to say that these individuals are not celebrities. Inevitably, given their wealth and the companies they run, they are. However, it does not appear to be their driving ethos, and investors seem to approve.

I hope this heralds a bright future for servant leaders everywhere, and I would encourage anyone embarking on their career as a CEO (or in any leadership role for that matter) to take this model to heart.

