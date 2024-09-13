ARTICLE
13 September 2024

Client Conversations With Craig Budner: Interview With Bill Neal, Writer, Producer, And Director (Podcast)

KG
K&L Gates

Contributor

K&L Gates logo
At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices spanning across five continents, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, health care, energy, and more.
Explore Firm Details
Bill Neal is an author and writer, producer, and director of several documentary films and television series. In addition, Bill is a former college and professional hockey coach and color analyst on ESPN Hockey.
United States Law Department Performance
Photo of Craig W. Budner
Authors

Bill Neal is an author and writer, producer, and director of several documentary films and television series. In addition, Bill is a former college and professional hockey coach and color analyst on ESPN Hockey. In this episode of Client Conversations With Craig Budner, Bill discusses his background, including his education and fascinating coaching career. He also dives into his work on the Chicago Bears 1985 Super Bowl Shuffle, E! True Hollywood Story, and one of his most recent projects, Long Gone Wild, a documentary shedding light on the plight of captive orcas.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Craig W. Budner
Craig W. Budner
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More