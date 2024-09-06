Pioneers And Pathfinders: Brian Corbin (Podcast)

With more than 900 lawyers across 18 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.

This week, we're joined by Brian Corbin, Vice President of Legal Solutions and Operational Excellence at QuisLex, an alternative legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management, and legal operations consulting. Brian started his career at the moment in time when the federal rules of civil procedure changed, revolutionizing the eDiscovery process. As senior staff attorney at Covington & Burling LLP, Brian managed teams of document review attorneys on high-profile intellectual property litigation and federal regulatory matters for Fortune 500 clients. Later, he observed the rise of legal offshoring, so he decided to work for Clutch Group in Bengaluru as associate vice president of legal services. Brian then went to JPMorgan Chase, where he worked various roles involving eDiscovery, ultimately becoming executive director and assistant general counsel at the company. Today, at QuisLex, he is part of a team of attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians, and linguists working closely with clients to reduce cost, mitigate risk, and maximize efficiency.

In our conversation, Brian talks about the "long and winding road" to his job at QuisLex, what it was like to work in different countries, how he addresses the fear around legal tech and change management, and what we can learn from the eDiscovery revolution as it applies to generative AI.

