AZB & Partners Acted For A Resolution Professional.

AZB & Partners acted for the Resolution Professional in the successful resolution of Vadraj Cement Limited, a company which was languishing with the official liquidator (under the old winding up regime) for more than 6 years, before the High Court transferred it to the NCLT, Mumbai to be resolved under the IBC. The CIRP commenced on February 02, 2024, the NCLT approved the resolution plan on April 01, 2025. The plan stood fully implemented last weekend, with Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited (Nirma group) acquiring the company and resolving more than INR 9,600 crores of debt, making it one of the largest resolutions in the cement sector under IBC.

