30 August 2024

Podcast Episode 117: Christina Robertson, Summer Associate

This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Christina Robertson, a summer associate with Foley's Houston office.
This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Christina Robertson, a summer associate with Foley's Houston office. In this discussion, Christina reflects on growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and details her journey, as well as her difficulty adjusting, to Yale University and discusses her decision to attend New York University for law school. She also reflects on her experience getting her summer associate position with Foley, after OCI, and discusses what it was like to be a summer associate at the firm. Finally, Christina provides great advice on the importance of being present.

Christina's Profile:

  • Title: Summer Associate
  • Practice Area: Finance
  • Foley Office: Houston
  • Hometown: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • College: Yale University
  • Law School: New York University School of Law
