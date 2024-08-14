Episode 1: California Law On Assumption Of Risk And Waiver (Podcast)

Founded in 1979 by seven lawyers from a premier Los Angeles firm, Lewis Brisbois has grown to include nearly 1,400 attorneys in 50 offices in 27 states, and dedicates itself to more than 40 legal practice areas for clients of all sizes in every major industry.

Join co-hosts Daniel Velladao and Tracy Forbath for our inaugural episode of Appellate Spotlight podcast! Our co-hosts discuss recent developments in California case law on primary assumption of risk and waiver with special guest Amy Frerich. This exciting discussion will highlight the application of the primary assumption of risk doctrine to surfing, and whether any sport could be considered to be in the "public interest." Read the referenced appellate court's opinions on Olson v. Saville here and Whitehead v. City of Oakland here

