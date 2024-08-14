ARTICLE
14 August 2024

Episode 1: California Law On Assumption Of Risk And Waiver (Podcast)

Join co-hosts Daniel Velladao and Tracy Forbath for our inaugural episode of Appellate Spotlight podcast!
United States Law Department Performance
Join co-hosts Daniel Velladao and Tracy Forbath for our inaugural episode of Appellate Spotlight podcast! Our co-hosts discuss recent developments in California case law on primary assumption of risk and waiver with special guest Amy Frerich. This exciting discussion will highlight the application of the primary assumption of risk doctrine to surfing, and whether any sport could be considered to be in the "public interest." Read the referenced appellate court's opinions on Olson v. Saville here and Whitehead v. City of Oakland here

