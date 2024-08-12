Podcast Episode 113: Alexis Jackson, Associate

This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Alexis Jackson. Alexis is a litigation associate in Foley's Tampa office. In this discussion, Alexis reflects on growing up in Pembroke Pines, Florida, attending Florida State University for undergrad and earning her J.D. at Georgetown University Law Center. She discusses growing-up in military family and being a first-generation college student. Alexis also shares how the intervention of family friend, pushing her to apply to higher ranked law schools, resulted in her attending Georgetown Law and how she had to change perspectives to adapt to life as a law student. Additionally, she highlights how she has navigated the more difficult parts of life as a junior associate. Finally, Alexis gives wonderful advice on the importance of self-acceptance.

