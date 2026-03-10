EuropaBio Will Hold Webinar On Navigating Biotech SME Funding In Europe

On March 10, 2026, EuropaBio, the European Association for Bioindustries, will hold a webinar on "Navigating Biotech SME Funding: What's available, How it works, What's next for Europe." According to EuropaBio, Europe's biotech sector "continues to face significant financing challenges, especially during growth and scale‑up." As the European Union (EU) moves forward with the landmark Biotech Act, the webinar will explore the funding tools available today, how companies can access them, and what changes are needed to expand investment in European biotech. The webinar will provide an overview of current EU public and blended finance options across the development pipeline, explain how the European Investment Bank evaluates and supports biotech projects, and offer first-hand insights from a biotech founder on securing funding from idea to market. It will also examine how upcoming EU initiatives could improve access to capital and attract more private investment. The speakers include:

Felicitas Riedl, Director of Innovation and Competitiveness at the European Investment Bank;

Raffael Wohlgensinger, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Formo; and

Jessica Martinsson, moderator and CEO of SwedenBIO, the Swedish Biotech Association.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.