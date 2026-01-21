ACI's 13th Annual Legal, Regulatory & Compliance Forum On Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

The American Conference Institute's ("ACI") 13th Annual Legal, Regulatory & Compliance Forum on Cosmetics & Personal Care Products returns March 12-13, 2026 at the New York City Bar, New York, NY. The forum once again brings together the legal and regulatory leaders of the cosmetics and personal care industries for another year of learning, benchmarking, collaborating, and connecting with industry peers. From MoCRA and state-driven rulemaking, to class actions, to the challenges surrounding packaging EPR, to working with influencers or generative AI, this forum will allow you to get the insights you need to stay compliant and competitive.

2026 Forum Highlights include:

Two Tracks – Regulatory & Legal: Choose sessions most relevant to your role, from Chemical Contamination, Ingredient Safety, Testing, and Adverse Event Reporting to Class Actions, Product Liability, and M&A Trends

Hands-On Workshops: Deep dives on Global Compliance Outlook (LATAM, EU, Asia), Working with Influencers, and Packaging EPR Compliance

E-Commerce Corner: Exploring Generative AI, Data Privacy, IP Protections, and strategies for Safeguarding Consumer Trust

Roundtable Discussions: Practical benchmarking on Licensing & Partnerships, Retailer Requirements, and Pop Culture & IP Challenges

Highlight Sessions: Claims Substantiation, Risk Management & Insurance, and the latest State & Federal Developments

