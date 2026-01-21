ARTICLE
21 January 2026

Episode 367 - In-Conversation: Jamie Metzl On The Superconvergence Of The AI, Biotech & Genetics Revolutions (Podcast)

CO
Cozen O'Connor

Contributor

Cozen O'Connor logo

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.

Explore Firm Details
Technology and health care futurist Jamie Metzl joins Howard Schweitzer, chief executive officer of Cozen O'Connor Public Strategies, for a wide-ranging conversation on the amazing technological revolutions...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Howard Schweitzer
Howard Schweitzer’s articles from Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property, Immigration and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)

Technology and health care futurist Jamie Metzl joins Howard Schweitzer, chief executive officer of Cozen O'Connor Public Strategies, for a wide-ranging conversation on the amazing technological revolutions defining our era. As artificial intelligence, genetics, and biotechnology converge at unprecedented speed, the time between transformative revolutions—from fire and agriculture to industrialization and now AI—continues to shrink. Together, they explore what this superconvergence means for humanity, why innovation is accelerating faster than our institutions, and how the choices made today will shape the future of civilization.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Howard Schweitzer
Howard Schweitzer
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More