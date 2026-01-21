Episode 367 - In-Conversation: Jamie Metzl On The Superconvergence Of The AI, Biotech & Genetics Revolutions (Podcast)

self

Technology and health care futurist Jamie Metzl joins Howard Schweitzer, chief executive officer of Cozen O'Connor Public Strategies, for a wide-ranging conversation on the amazing technological revolutions defining our era. As artificial intelligence, genetics, and biotechnology converge at unprecedented speed, the time between transformative revolutions—from fire and agriculture to industrialization and now AI—continues to shrink. Together, they explore what this superconvergence means for humanity, why innovation is accelerating faster than our institutions, and how the choices made today will shape the future of civilization.