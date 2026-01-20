Food Venture Financing News – Weekly Issue No. 267...

In This Issue:

Food Venture Financing Trends

Presto, a restaurant technology and automation platform, has raised $10 million in funding.

BlueNalu, a food tech startup, has raised $11 million to advance production of cell-cultured bluefin tuna toro.

GOAT Life, a breakfast-focused direct-to-consumer brand, has raised additional pre-seed funding from D2C Insider Super Angels.

CPG Corporate Venture and Private Equity Fund

This week's featured corporate venture and private equity fund is Supply Change Capital.

Supply Change Capital is a U.S.-based early-stage venture capital and impact investment firm that backs companies transforming the food system, with a focus on culture- and climate-driven solutions across food and agriculture.

Supply Change Capital focuses on investments in:

early-stage food system technology and infrastructure sustainable and regenerative food and ag tech culture-first and mission-aligned consumer food and agriculture brands and platforms

Its portfolio includes the following companies:

99 Counties–a vertically integrated platform for regenerative food production Aqua Cultured Foods–a sustainable alternative seafood company Hyfé–a biomanufacturing company converting food processing wastewater into valuable feedstocks



Links to Relevant Content and Events

ARTICLES

UPCOMING EVENTS

Naturally Colorado

Q&A Session with Anna Zesbaugh, 2025 Naturally Rising Winner

Monday, January 19 | 12–1 p.m. MT

Location: Online Webinar

Are you interested in applying to pitch at Naturally Rising but have questions about the process? Join Naturally Colorado for an hour-long Q&A session with last year's Pitch Slam winner, Anna Zesbaugh. Anna will guide you through the application process, answer any questions you might have, and provide tips on making your submission stand out. This interactive session is designed for prospective applicants, so come ready with any questions about eligibility, requirements, and how to best approach the application.

Naturally New England

Beyond the Label: Understanding the Value of Organic Certification

Tuesday, January 20 | 12–1 p.m. ET

Location: Online Webinar

Organic certification can feel daunting—but its impact on consumer trust, brand credibility, and long-term sustainability is undeniable. Join Naturally New England for a candid, educational conversation unpacking the why and how of going organic.

Moderated by Ali Elliott, Community Manager at Naturally New England, this panel brings together leading voices from across the organic ecosystem to explore what certification truly means for small and growing brands. Panelists include The Cornucopia Institute, a national advocate for organic integrity and accountability, and Jovial Foods, a pioneering brand known for its continued commitment to transparency and organic practices.

Whether you're actively considering certification or looking to deepen your understanding of what the organic label represents, this session will offer actionable insights, practical guidance, and inspiration to help you take your next step toward organic success.

Speakers:

Allison Houle, VP of Marketing at Jovial Foods Inc.

Naturally NorCal

NorCal 2026 Legal Update for HR Professionals

Wednesday, January 21 | 12–1 p.m. PT

Location: Online Webinar

Stay ahead of the curve in 2026. Join Naturally NorCal's Human Resources Forum for a practical, lunchtime legal update designed specifically for HR professionals navigating an evolving employment landscape. Two trusted employment law experts will break down what's changing in 2026 and what it means for your organization.

Speakers:

Sarah Hirschfeld-Sussman, Attorney at CMPR

Attorney at CMPR Angela Nelson, Dickenson, Peatman & Fogar

Naturally Los Angeles

NLA January Mixer

Wednesday, January 21 | 6–9 p.m. PT

Location: Sagebrush Cantina, 23527 Calabasas Rd, Calabasas, CA

Event Highlights:

Network with industry professionals and emerging brands in the CPG space.

Engage in discussions about the latest trends and innovations in the natural products industry.

Whether you're looking to expand your network, discover new ideas, or simply unwind with like-minded individuals, this mixer is the perfect chance to do so. Bring your business cards and be ready for an evening filled with great conversations and potential.

Naturally Seattle

Naturally Seattle's First Anniversary Celebration

Wednesday, January 21 | 6–9 p.m. PT

Location: Stoup Brewing - Capitol Hill, 1158 Broadway, Seattle, WA

Join Naturally Seattle to celebrate its one-year anniversary. Get ready for an evening of networking, celebration, and community building in the loft space at Stoup Brewing on Capitol Hill. Connect with fellow natural products industry professionals, celebrate our achievements, and get excited about what's ahead for 2026.

Naturally NorCal

Naturally Rising Info Session

Thursday, January 22 | 1–2 p.m. CT

Location: Online Webinar

Join Naturally Network for an engaging info session to learn all about Naturally Rising: The Conscious Business Pitch Competition—Naturally Network's premier competition for emerging, purpose-driven brands in the natural products industry. This session will walk you through the program's goals, application process, and the incredible opportunities it offers to elevate your brand.

Naturally Rising focuses on retail readiness and highlights companies that exemplify passion, purpose, and a commitment to people and the planet. Whether you're an entrepreneur with a growing brand or just curious about how the competition works, this is the perfect chance to gain insight, ask questions, and connect with the community.

If you're ready to rise to the next level, this info session will guide you on how to get there.

