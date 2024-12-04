ARTICLE
4 December 2024

Key Takeaways | Outcome Of The 2024 Election And State Of The Market

MW
McDermott Will & Emery

Contributor

McDermott Will & Emery logo
McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. With more than 1,100 lawyers across several office locations worldwide, our team works seamlessly across practices, industries and geographies to deliver highly effective solutions that propel success.
Explore Firm Details
During this session, Keynote Speaker John Maraganore shared business lessons from a startup perspective and how to create an impactful commercial business plan that anticipates...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Byron Kalogerou
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

During this session, Keynote Speaker John Maraganore shared business lessons from a startup perspective and how to create an impactful commercial business plan that anticipates industry risks while prioritizing innovation and client engagement. He also outlined how to raise capital considering the 2024 US presidential election and the impact of clinical data on investor valuation.

Session panelist:

John Maraganore, PhD, Founding CEO, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; CEO and Principal, JMM Innovations, LLC

In Depth

Top takeaways included:

  • Clinical Data Is the Key to Valuation. Quality clinical data is essential to investment-backed success. Not only does clinical data build confidence in the company, but it also raises capital and connects patients with products or services. To produce high-quality clinical data, it is important to first have a well-defined business culture and plan. Further, to access capital from an equity sale to investors or through other deals within the life sciences industry, higher quality science is a requirement to ensure investors of a company's success and future security.
  • Double Down on a Commercial Business Plan. A quality commercial business plan strengthens market success. When building one, consider how to solve for known-knowns, known-unknowns, and unknown-unknowns at all stages of business development. Early-stage companies can solve for both known-known and known-unknown industry risks or claims affecting buy-side deals with experience and preparation. As for unknown-unknowns, a well-managed culture focused on patients, innovation, and stakeholders can mitigate risk. Additionally, management should consider tightening hybrid business models to encourage in-person engagement and innovation.
  • The Intersection of Social Media and Life Sciences Requires Active Lobbying to Protect Public Trust in Science. The life sciences industry's greatest risk in a digital age is social media. While social media can positively impact certain areas of the industry from an awareness and patient connectivity perspective, it may also confuse the inviolability of scientific evidence and developments. Therefore, following the 2024 US presidential election in which digital activism and social media use was at its highest, the life sciences industry must lobby the incoming Trump administration to protect itself via any necessary regulations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Authors
Photo of Byron Kalogerou
Byron Kalogerou
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More