Everything's Bigger In Texas — Including Its Regulation Of Ultra-Processed Foods

On June 22, 2025, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 25 into law, also known as the Make Texas Healthy Again Act. This expansive legislation takes aim at a range of public health concerns, including childhood nutrition, food labeling, and the regulation of ultra-processed foods (UPFs). Notably, SB 25 makes Texas the first U.S. state to require ingredient-specific warning labels for certain food additives banned or discouraged by regulatory agencies in other developed countries.

This Advisory outlines the core provisions of SB 25 relevant to food manufacturers and distributors and highlights the implications for product labeling and compliance.

Key Provisions of Senate Bill 25

1. Mandatory Warning Labels for Additive-Containing Foods

Effective January 1, 2027, any food product sold in Texas must include a clearly visible warning label if it contains one or more of 44 specified additives.1 This applies regardless of where the product is manufactured. Affected ingredients include substances frequently used in UPFs and other products, such as bleached flour, Red Dye No. 3, BHA, titanium dioxide, and other colorants, preservatives, and synthetic compounds.

The required label must read: "WARNING: This product contains an ingredient that is not recommended for human consumption by the appropriate authority in Australia, Canada, the European Union, or the United Kingdom."

This labeling requirement does not apply to dietary supplements or food prepared, served, or sold in restaurants or similar retail food establishments.

2. Texas Nutrition Advisory Committee

SB 25 establishes a seven-member Texas Nutrition Advisory Committee, appointed by the governor. The committee is tasked with:

Reviewing the latest scientific research on the health impacts of UPFs and food additives

Evaluating the relationship between diet and public health outcomes

Providing education and policy guidance on nutrition-related issues statewide

Members will include medical professionals, nutrition experts, and community stakeholders.

3. Enforcement and Civil Penalties

The act grants enforcement authority to the Texas Attorney General, who may seek injunctions or other appropriate relief to prevent violations. Additionally, the Texas Attorney General may seek civil penalties of up to $50,000 per day per product that is found to be noncompliant with the labeling requirements.

4. Federal Preemption

Lastly, the act includes an express federal preemption clause. Specifically, it provides that the warning labeling requirement will not take effect if either the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the U.S. Department of Agriculture:

Prohibits the use of any of the ingredients listed in the act

Imposes conditions related to those ingredients, including requirements for warnings or disclosures

Determines that a listed ingredient is safe for consumption

Requires labeling concerning UPFs or processed foods

Looking Ahead

While SB 25 formally goes into effect on September 1, 2025, the two-year runway before the labeling mandate takes hold gives manufacturers time to assess affected products, consider reformulations, and develop compliant packaging strategies.

Food industry stakeholders should begin preparing now by:

Conducting reviews of product formulations

Developing label redesign strategies

Monitoring the committee's findings and any follow-up regulations

Footnote

1 The list includes acetylated esters of mono- and diglycerides (acetic acid ester); anisole; azodicarbonamide (ADA); butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA); butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT); bleached flour; blue 1 (CAS 3844-45-9); blue 2 (CAS 860-22-0); bromated flour; calcium bromate; canthaxanthin; certified food colors by the United States Food and Drug Administration; citrus red 2 (CAS 6358-53-8); diacetyl; diacetyl tartaric and fatty acid esters of mono-and diglycerides (DATEM); dimethylamylamine (DMAA); dioctyl sodium sulfosuccinate (DSS); ficin; green 3 (CAS 2353-45-9); interesterified palm oil; interesterified soybean oil; lactylated fatty acid esters of glycerol and propylene glycol; lye; morpholine; olestra; partially hydrogenated oil (PHO); potassium aluminum sulfate; potassium bromate; potassium iodate; propylene oxide; propylparaben; red 3 (CAS 16423-68-0); red 4 (CAS 4548-53-2); red 40 (CAS 25956-17-6); sodium aluminum sulfate; sodium lauryl sulfate; sodium stearyl fumarate; stearyl tartrate; synthetic trans fatty acid; thiodipropionic acid; titanium dioxide; toluene; yellow 5 (CAS 1934-21-0); and yellow 6 (CAS 2783-94-0).

