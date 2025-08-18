From Patchwork To Predictability: Missouri's Eviction Rules In 2025

Economic uncertainty continues to put pressure on both tenants and property owners. Rising living costs, higher interest rates, and a cooling job market have led to more missed rent and mortgage payments. For landlords, that can mean lost income; for lenders, it can lead to foreclosure proceedings—and ultimately, evictions.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, several Missouri cities, including Kansas City and St. Louis, implemented temporary local eviction moratoriums—sometimes halting proceedings for months at a time. These measures were layered on top of the federal CDC moratorium, which had extended relief provided under Section 4024 of the CARES Act, and created a patchwork of rules that varied from one jurisdiction to another."

Today, RSMo § 535.012 makes it clear:

"No county, municipality, or other political subdivision shall impose or enforce a moratorium on eviction proceedings unless specifically authorized by state law."

This means the eviction process now follows one set of rules statewide. Whether you operate in Kansas City, St. Louis, or rural Missouri, the timelines and procedures under Chapters 534 and 535, RSMo are consistent.

Why it's important in 2025:

Predictable timelines help housing providers and lenders plan.

Uniform rules reduce confusion and unexpected delays.

Clear procedures can encourage earlier resolution before court.

For lenders, consistent eviction timelines help manage REO property turnover after foreclosure.

Practical tip: Address payment issues early—whether rent or mortgage—document everything, and work with experienced counsel. Strict compliance with Missouri's eviction statutes is still required (Quirk v. Sanders, 637 S.W.2d 850 (Mo. App. E.D. 1984)

