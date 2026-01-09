ARTICLE
9 January 2026

USDA Will Update BioPreferred's Program "To Put American Producers First"

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on December 30, 2025, several coordinated actions intended to emphasize American agricultural research and innovation "by ensuring ideas stay in America or among our allies, not with hostile nations and that we are putting American farmers and ranchers first in every USDA program, period." The actions include advancing the Trump Administration's efforts to end subsidies for foreign-controlled energy sources and strengthen domestic supply chains by updating the BioPreferred Program. USDA notes that the BioPreferred Program supports domestic manufacturing, increases the purchase and use of U.S. biobased products, creates new jobs, and opens new domestic markets for crops grown by American farmers and producers. USDA states that "[m]oving forward and effective immediately entities and products from foreign adversary countries are no longer eligible for the BioPreferred Program or USDA guaranteed lending programs. Current participants must comply with audits or risk removal." According to USDA, the BioPreferred Program is currently funded through September 30, 2026.

