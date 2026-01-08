The Importance Of Community And Relationships In Commercial Real Estate (Video)

David Mirharooni, principal of Brickstar Capital, shares his journey from growing up in an immigrant family to becoming a Beverly Hills-based real estate investor, specializing in commercial retail and hospitality properties. David emphasizes the importance of networking and community involvement, and he talks about his creative use of adaptive leasing strategies. He also shares his take on current market trends, challenges, and the value of personal connections in the real estate industry.

