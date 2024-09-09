ARTICLE
9 September 2024

Navigating The Pitfalls Of Exclusive Use Clauses

LD
Lowndes, Drosdick, Doster, Kantor & Reed

Contributor

Lowndes, Drosdick, Doster, Kantor & Reed logo
The firm’s original four partners were engaged primarily in a burgeoning real estate practice. While our real estate practice and deep-rooted involvement in that industry remains an integral component of the firm, we have grown alongside the dynamic needs of our clients and community at large. Today, the firm’s lawyers advise clients on almost every aspect of business: from copyrights and trademarks to high-stakes, high-profile litigation; from complex commercial and residential real estate issues to wealth management; from labor and employment law to healthcare; from capital raising and entity formation to corporate growth and expansion locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore Firm Details
In the July/August 2024 issue of the American Bar Association's Probate & Property Magazine, attorneys Alvin Miester III and Jonathan B. Cerise prepared an excellent...
United States Real Estate and Construction
Photo of Shawn G. Rader
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the July/August 2024 issue of the American Bar Association's Probate & Property Magazine, attorneys Alvin Miester III and Jonathan B. Cerise prepared an excellent article titled "Protecting Against Competition: Exclusive Use Clauses and Radius Restrictions in Commercial Leases." The article serves as an important reminder of the risks associated with using or granting exclusive clauses to tenants by landlords.

There are some advantages for tenants to have exclusivity for a particular use, such as reduced competition, enhancing the chances for a successful business. For landlords, an advantage could be increased percentage rental in situations where such arrangements exist, as there will likely be no decrease in sales from competition. Additionally, exclusivity contributes to a good tenant mix in the development.

However, an exclusive use clause restricts the landlord from leasing to another tenant who competes with an existing tenant's business. This limitation restricts the pool of potential tenants and requires that the exclusive use clause be narrowly drafted. For example, if the tenant's business sells Reubens, the landlord should not prohibit other tenants from selling sandwiches in general. This would artificially restrict the landlord from signing up deli shops, hamburger vendors, etc. The language must also avoid impacting existing clients.

While exclusive use provisions can be useful, in this author's experience, they often lead to litigation. A common cause is restaurant exclusives where—for example—a landlord gives a tenant the exclusive right to open as a Chinese restaurant, only to have a subsequent Vietnamese restaurant tenant unexpectedly include several Chinese dishes on their menu.

In conclusion, when dealing with exclusive use clauses caution is required.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Shawn G. Rader
Shawn G. Rader
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More