Jupiter has 95 confirmed moons. The four largest moons, known as the Galilean moons, are Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto. The largest spacecraft NASA has ever built is now on a mission to study one of the solar system's most promising environments that may be suitable for life. NASA's Europa Clipper spacecraft is designed to explore Jupiter's moon Europa. Europa Clipper will serve as NASA's first spacecraft dedicated to studying an ice-covered ocean world in our solar system. It aims to determine whether Europa could be habitable for life as we know it. Clipper will carry nine instruments and a gravity experiment to investigate the ocean beneath Europa's thick ice shell. The moon's ocean is estimate dot contain twice as much liquid water as the Earth's ocean and is 40-100 miles deep. The ocean lies beneath an ice shell that is about 10-15 miles thick. Ten to fifteen miles of ice just to get to the water? We like our BLG beach much better.

