Event Recap: American EPC And Project Management Summit 2024

The American EPC and Project Management Summit 2024 took place on October 24 and 25 at the Marriott Marquis downtown in Houston, Texas. The event was aptly described as a "summit," which differs from a typical industry conference by focusing on a specific target audience. Summits are normally attended by individuals of high importance, such as industry thought leaders, experts, or influential figures.

The EPC summit in Houston embodied this concept, bringing together a concentrated group of the industry's finest. Participants explored best practices, discussed challenges, and identified new opportunities for growth and efficiency. Notable speakers from Software as a Service (SaaS) providers like Alice Technologies, Foresight, and Cleopatra demonstrated ways to integrate the emerging trend of AI into business models. Additionally, several attorneys provided refreshing insights into the current state of the industry.

Ankura expert Robert Adams was featured as the chairperson for the first day and presented a lecture on "Effective Dispute Resolution for Mega Projects." This presentation offered strategies to prevent, identify, and prove delays and disputes in the construction industry. It emphasized the importance of engaging experts early in a project and summarized the value of Ankura's offerings, such as Lumeri's Execution Certainty framework and Monte Carlo risk analysis.

In conclusion, the event was an incredible experience, with attendees eager to share and learn. The new connections made were highly beneficial. The location in Houston, the Energy Capital of the world, set a fitting atmosphere for the summit, enhanced by the entrepreneurial spirit for which Texas is known.

