Forensic Interviews Of Teens Are A Different Kind Of Conversation

An interesting new study looked at factors unique to forensic interviews of adolescents. It wasn't a broad or particularly deep study, consisting of one-hour conversations with 21 expert forensic interviewers. Still, the results contain some important facts that interviewers or lawyers questioning teenagers need to keep in mind.

Unlike younger children, teens can often provide detailed information and are less susceptible to inadvertent coaching. However, they may be more hesitant to disclose abuse compared to younger children. Teens also have a stronger need to control their environment and narrative. To effectively engage with adolescents, interviewers should employ evidence-based techniques that focus on building rapport and acknowledging the teens' need for control over their own narratives. By respecting each adolescent as a relatively autonomous and independent individual, interviewers can create a safe space for teens to open up and share their experiences.

