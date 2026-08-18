The Dirty Secret Behind ERP Implementations (Video)

Most ERP implementations fail — not because of the software itself, but because of unrealistic expectations set right from the start.

In this video, I break down the “dirty secret” behind why so many companies pour millions into new ERP systems (SAP, Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics, NetSuite, etc.) only to end up over budget, behind schedule, and disappointed.

Key takeaways:

Why 70-85% of ERP projects miss timelines, budgets, and expected business benefits.

How vendors’ sales hype ( “out-of-the-box in months!”) sets customers up for failure.

The hidden costs most organizations ignore: data migration, customizations, change management, training, and long-term support.

Common pitfalls like undersized budgets/timelines, rushed testing, skimping on resources, and over-reliance on part-time internal teams.

Practical steps to set realistic expectations: talk to references, conduct site visits, benchmark with experienced third parties, dedicate proper resources, and plan for contingencies

If you’re planning or in the middle of an ERP/digital transformation project, this is essential viewing to avoid the most expensive mistakes.

Success requires clear-eyed planning, strong leadership, and realistic timelines — not best-case sales pitches.

Have you dealt with ERP implementation challenges?

Share your biggest lesson (or horror story) in the comments!