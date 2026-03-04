ARTICLE
4 March 2026

What's Next After The Supreme Court's Tariff Decision? (With Laura Baucus) (Video)

Dykema

Contributor

United States International Law
Laura Baucus
Update: Since filming this video, the Trump administration has issued new tariffs under an alternative authority. (10% global tariff under Section 122).

In this episode of shtagOne Minute Matters, Laura Baucus discusses one of the most significant trade rulings in recent history, issued today by the U.S. Supreme Court. The Court ruled that the President exceeded his authority when he issued tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

Key takeaways:

  • IEEPA tariffs are invalidated (roughly $130 billion collected)
  • Some tariffs are not impacted (e.g., Section 301, Section 232)
  • Importers may be entitled to refunds

Businesses should evaluate their refund eligibility and prepare for continued volatility in trade policy.

Stay tuned for more updates from Dykema's Automotive Industry Group.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

