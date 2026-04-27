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27 April 2026

Trump Tariff Tracker – April 27, 2026

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The Office of the United States Trade Representative begins two-day public hearings on Section 301 investigations examining whether 60 trading partners adequately prohibit and enforce restrictions on goods made with forced labor. Meanwhile, President Trump threatens new tariffs on the United Kingdom over its digital services tax, and bilateral USMCA negotiations with Mexico are scheduled as the comprehensive review approaches.
United States International Law
Matthew T. West
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Tomorrow, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) will begin holding public hearings for two days (April 28 and April 29), regarding the Section 301 investigations into 60 economies' acts, policies, and practices related to the failure to impose and effectively enforce a prohibition on the importation of goods produced with forced labor. The focus of these investigations and hearings is not on whether a country relies on forced labor in domestic production. The investigations are examining whether a country’s laws prohibit the importation of goods made with forced labor and whether those prohibitions are adequately enforced. In initiating these Section 301 investigations, the USTR suggested that trading partners have failed to maintain and enforce import restrictions comparable to those in the U.S. U.S. law already bars imports made with forced labor. Sixty organizations and individuals have signed up to testify at the hearings. Over 450 comments have been filed with the USTR in this investigation.

In the leadup to King Charles’ visit to the United States this week, President Trump is threatening to impose new additional tariffs on the United Kingdom to compel the removal of the U.K.'s 2 percent digital services tax on the revenues of search engines, social media services and online marketplaces that derive value from U.K. users. This tax impacts a number of large U.S. tech companies (e.g., Google, Apple, Meta), which the US claims is discriminatory against these U.S. companies. In a statement from the Oval Office on April 23, President Trump said that “if they don’t drop the tax, we’ll probably put a big tariff on the U.K.” These new tariffs would be in addition to the 10 percent baseline tariff that has been applied to most UK imports into the U.S. since April 2025. The U.K.’s digital services tax was not addressed in the "US-UK Economic Prosperity Deal" that the U.K. and U.S. announced in May 2025.

The USTR has announced that it has agreed with Mexico to hold a first official bilateral negotiating round for the USMCA review the week of May 25, 2026, in Mexico City. This is in preparation for the USMCA Joint Review that is scheduled to begin on July 1, 2026. No bilateral negotiations between the U.S. and Canada have been announced. However, Canadian Prime Minister Carney has announced the formation of a Canada-U.S. advisory committee that will provide guidance in negotiations as the review process becomes active. While the outcome of the USMCA Joint Review is uncertain, USTR Greer has said that this review will not result in the removal of certain Section 232 tariffs, including those on steel and automobiles.

Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20, 2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of April 27, 2026:

  U.S. Tariff Measure Status
U.K. Ad valorem duty on imports from the United Kingdom in response to the U.K.’s digital services tax. Proposed: 4/23/2026, announced by President Trump in Oval Office statement.
Global

Pharmaceuticals – 100% ad valorem duty on imports of patented pharmaceutical products and ingredients.

15% ad valorem duty on subject imports from European Union, Japan, Korea, or Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

Variable rate duties on companies with MFN pricing and/or onshoring agreement will apply.

Implemented: 4/2/2026

Effective July 31, 2026, for the companies listed in Annex III; September 29, 2026, for all other companies

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Global

Steel – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and certain derivative products

25% ad valorem duty on imports of certain steel derivative products

25% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and 15% ad valorem duty certain derivative products from the United Kingdom

Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt

Revised 4/2/2026

Implemented: 3/12/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Commerce Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Removing “Stacking” of Tariff Programs

Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

Commerce Fed Reg Notice Adding Derivative Products

CBP Guidance on Additional Steel Derivative Products

Commerce Notice of Inclusion of Additional Products

Proclamation Adjusting Sec. 232 Duties
Global

Aluminum – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and certain derivative products

25% ad valorem duty on imports of certain aluminum derivative products

25% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles 15% ad valorem duty certain derivative products from the United Kingdom

Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt

Revised 4/2/2026

Implemented: 3/12/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Commerce Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Removing “Stacking” of Tariff Programs

Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

Commerce Notice of Inclusion of Additional Products

Proclamation Adjusting Sec. 232 Duties
Global

Copper – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of semi-finished copper products and certain copper derivative products

25% ad valorem duty on imports of certain copper derivative products

Revised 4/2/2026

Implemented: 7/30/2025

Executive Order Initiating Investigation

DOC Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Proclamation Adjusting Sec. 232 Duties
Global

10% ad valorem duty on imports into the U.S. pursuant to Sec. 122 of the Trade Act of 1974

Imports of certain specified items excluded

Imports of USMCA-qualifying products of Canada and Mexico excluded

Implemented: 2/20/2026

Proclamation Imposing Sec. 122 Tariffs
Global Semiconductors – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of specified semiconductors and derivative products

Implemented: 1/14/2026

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Global Critical Minerals – trade negotiations directed regarding imports of processed critical minerals and derivative products

Implemented: 1/14/2026

Executive Order

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Section 232 Action
Nicaragua

Section 301: Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Labor Rights, Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, and the Rule of Law

January 1, 2026 - 0% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR

January 1, 2027 – 10% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR

January 1, 2028 – 15% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR

Implemented: 12/12/2025 (effective 1/1/2026)

USTR Fed Reg Notice

USTR Fed Reg Notice of Action
Global

Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of medium-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty truck parts

10% ad valorem duty on imports of buses and motor coaches

Implemented 10/17/2025

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
China

Section 301: Cranes/Cargo Handling Equipment – 100% ad valorem duty on imports of STS cranes and other cargo handling equipment

Implemented 10/16/2025 (effective 11/9/2025) Suspended 11/10/2025

USTR Fed. Reg. Notice

USTR Fed. Reg. Notice of Proposed Suspension
Global

Lumber – 10% ad valorem duty on imports of softwood timber and lumber

25% ad valorem duty on imports of certain upholstered wooden products

25% ad valorem duty on imports of kitchen cabinets and vanities

Reduced tariffs on subject imports from U.K., the E.U., and Japan

Implemented 9/29/2025

Executive Order Initiating Sec. 232 Investigation

DOC Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Proclamation Delaying Duty Increase
China Section 301: Chinese Vessels – Port Entry Fees on Chinese owned or built vessels, and foreign-built car carriers

Implemented: 4/17/2025 Suspended 11/10/2025

USTR Fed Reg Notice

USTR Notice of Action/Proposed Action, Request for Comments, and Notice of Public Hearing

USTR Request for Comments on Proposed Modification

USTR Fed. Reg. Notice of Proposed Suspension
Global

Automobiles – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of automobiles (with certain allowances for USMCA-qualifying autos) and certain automobile parts (with limited tariff offsets)

Import quota and reduced tariffs for automobiles and automobile parts from the United Kingdom

Implemented 4/3/2025 (effective 5/3/2025 for automobile parts)

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Proclamation with HTS Amendments

Proclamation Establishing Tariff Offsets on Parts

Executive Order Removing “Stacking” of Tariff Programs

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

60 Countries (see FR Notice)

 Section 301: Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to the Failure to Impose and Effectively Enforce a Prohibition on the Importation of Goods Produced with Forced Labor

Pending: Section 301 Investigation

USTR Fed. Reg. Notice

Bangladesh

Cambodia

China

EU

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Mexico

Norway

Singapore

South Korea

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

 Section 301: Acts, Policies, and Practices of Certain Economies Relating to Structural Excess Capacity and Production in Manufacturing Sectors

Pending: Section 301 Investigation

USTR Fed. Reg. Notice
Global Personal Protective and Medical Equipment – potential tariffs on imports of personal protective equipment, medical consumables, and medical equipment, including devices

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Robotics and Industrial Machinery – potential tariffs on imports of robotics and industrial machinery

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global

Wind Turbines – potential tariffs on imports of wind turbines and their parts and components

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Brazil

Section 301: Brazil's Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Digital Trade and Electronic Payment Services; Unfair, Preferential Tariffs; Anti-Corruption Enforcement; Intellectual Property Protection; Ethanol Market Access; and Illegal Deforestation

Pending: Section 301 Investigation

USTR Fed Reg Notice

Public Hearing Transcript
Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems – potential tariffs on imports of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and their parts and components

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Polysilicon – potential tariffs on imports of polysilicon and its derivatives

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Aircraft and Engines – potential tariffs on imports of commercial aircraft and jet engines, and aircraft/engine parts

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Global

[Canada & Mexico Exempt]

Reciprocal tariffs – 10% ad valorem duty

Country specific duty rates of 15% to 50% ad valorem

Certain goods excluded

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Revised 11/20/2025

Implemented 4/2/2025

Presidential Memorandum

Executive Order Establishing Tariffs

Executive Order Revising Tariffs

CBP Bulletin on Excluded Electronics

Executive Order Reducing China Tariff Rates

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

Executive Order Extending Effective Date of Country-Specific Tariffs

Executive Order Suspending Duty-Free de minimis Treatment

Executive Order on Brazil Tariffs

Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariffs

Executive Order on India Tariffs

Executive Order Extending China Tariff Rates

Executive Order Implementing US-Japan Trade Deal

Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Coverage

Implementing Elements of EU Framework Agreement

Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates for China

Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates on Certain Agriculture

Executive Order Modifying the Scope of Tariffs on Brazil

Executive Order Modifying Tariffs on India

Executive Order Ending Tariffs
Canada

10% ad valorem duty on non-USMCA-qualifying energy and potash

25% ad valorem duty on all other non-USMCA-qualifying products of Canada

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented: 3/4/2025;

4/2/2025 (updated)

Executive Order

CBP Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Suspending

Executive Order Update

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay

Executive Order Ending Tariffs
Mexico 25% ad valorem duty on all non-USMCA-qualifying products of Mexico

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented: 3/4/2025;

4/2/2025 (updated)

Executive Order

CBP Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Suspending

Executive Order Update

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay

Executive Order Ending Tariffs
China 10% ad valorem duty on all products of China (reduced from original rate of 20%)

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented: 3/4/2025

Executive Order

CBP Fed Reg Notice

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay

Executive Order Reducing Tariff Rate

Executive Order Ending Tariffs
Global All goods imported from a country determined to be directly or indirectly purchasing, importing, or otherwise acquiring any goods or services from Iran, since February 7, 2026 – discretionary variable rate ad valorem duty may be imposed

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented: 2/6/2026

Executive Order

Executive Order Ending Tariffs
Global All goods imported from a country determined to have sold/provided oil to Cuba since January 30, 2026 – discretionary variable rate ad valorem duty may be imposed

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented: 1/29/2026

Executive Order

Executive Order Ending Tariffs
Global All goods imported from any country that imports Venezuelan oil – discretionary 25% ad valorem duty may be imposed

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented 4/2/2025

Executive Order

Executive Order Ending Tariffs
Canada Aircraft – potential 50% ad valorem duty on imports from Canada Proposed: 1/29/2026, announced by President Trump on Truth Social

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Netherlands

Norway, Sweden

U.K.

 10% ad valorem duty on imports from designated countries relating to Greenland, to be effective Feb. 1, 2026 with increase to 25% on June 1, 2026 Proposed: 1/17/2026, announced by President Trump on Truth Social, walked back on 1/21/2026
Global 100% tariff on movies produced outside of the United States Proposed: 5/4/2025 and 9/29/2025, announced by President Trump on Truth Social
Global 100% ad valorem duty as “secondary tariffs” on countries that do business with Russia. Proposed: 7/14/2025, announced by President Trump
Global 200% ad valorem duty on imports of pharmaceuticals (currently subject to Sec. 232 investigation) Proposed: 7/8/2025, announced by President Trump at cabinet meeting
E.U. 25% ad valorem duty on all products of the E.U. Proposed: 2/26/2025, superseded by Reciprocal Tariffs

This list will be updated as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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