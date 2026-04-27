Trump Tariff Tracker – April 27, 2026

The Office of the United States Trade Representative begins two-day public hearings on Section 301 investigations examining whether 60 trading partners adequately prohibit and enforce restrictions on goods made with forced labor. Meanwhile, President Trump threatens new tariffs on the United Kingdom over its digital services tax, and bilateral USMCA negotiations with Mexico are scheduled as the comprehensive review approaches.

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Tomorrow, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) will begin holding public hearings for two days (April 28 and April 29), regarding the Section 301 investigations into 60 economies' acts, policies, and practices related to the failure to impose and effectively enforce a prohibition on the importation of goods produced with forced labor. The focus of these investigations and hearings is not on whether a country relies on forced labor in domestic production. The investigations are examining whether a country’s laws prohibit the importation of goods made with forced labor and whether those prohibitions are adequately enforced. In initiating these Section 301 investigations, the USTR suggested that trading partners have failed to maintain and enforce import restrictions comparable to those in the U.S. U.S. law already bars imports made with forced labor. Sixty organizations and individuals have signed up to testify at the hearings. Over 450 comments have been filed with the USTR in this investigation.

In the leadup to King Charles’ visit to the United States this week, President Trump is threatening to impose new additional tariffs on the United Kingdom to compel the removal of the U.K.'s 2 percent digital services tax on the revenues of search engines, social media services and online marketplaces that derive value from U.K. users. This tax impacts a number of large U.S. tech companies (e.g., Google, Apple, Meta), which the US claims is discriminatory against these U.S. companies. In a statement from the Oval Office on April 23, President Trump said that “if they don’t drop the tax, we’ll probably put a big tariff on the U.K.” These new tariffs would be in addition to the 10 percent baseline tariff that has been applied to most UK imports into the U.S. since April 2025. The U.K.’s digital services tax was not addressed in the "US-UK Economic Prosperity Deal" that the U.K. and U.S. announced in May 2025.

The USTR has announced that it has agreed with Mexico to hold a first official bilateral negotiating round for the USMCA review the week of May 25, 2026, in Mexico City. This is in preparation for the USMCA Joint Review that is scheduled to begin on July 1, 2026. No bilateral negotiations between the U.S. and Canada have been announced. However, Canadian Prime Minister Carney has announced the formation of a Canada-U.S. advisory committee that will provide guidance in negotiations as the review process becomes active. While the outcome of the USMCA Joint Review is uncertain, USTR Greer has said that this review will not result in the removal of certain Section 232 tariffs, including those on steel and automobiles.

Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20, 2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of April 27, 2026:

This list will be updated as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.