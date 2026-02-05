Duane Morris Secures Initial Determination Victory For Kangxi Communication In Landmark U.S. ITC Section 337 Investigation

On January 23, 2026 (EST), the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) issued an Initial Determination in Inv. No. 337-TA-1413, ruling that the Respondent Kangxi Communication Technologies (Shanghai) Co., Ltd...

On January 23, 2026 (EST), the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) issued an Initial Determination in Inv. No. 337-TA-1413, ruling that the Respondent Kangxi Communication Technologies (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. —a premier Chinese leading company specializing in high-performance Wi-Fi RF front-end modules for IoT, automotive, and telecommunications—did not infringe upon the patent rights of the Complainants Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Skyworks Solutions Canada, Inc., and Skyworks Global Pte Ltd. In addition, it has found no violation of subsection (b) of Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, 19 U.S.C. § 13371. This victory marks a significant milestone in an intensive 18-month intellectual property defense led by a cross-border legal team from Duane Morris LLP and Duane Morris & Selvam LLP.

Leon Yee, Chairman of Duane Morris & Selvam, commented on the achievement: "This favorable Initial Determination is a testament to the power of our integrated global network and the exceptional technical depth of our intellectual property team. By bridging the gap between Chinese innovation and U.S. legal complexities, we have not only protected our client's commercial interests but also reaffirmed our commitment to defending the legitimate rights of technology leaders on the international stage. "

The case originated in May 2024 when Skyworks filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, followed by an ITC Section 337 complaint in July that year, alleging that certain RF front-end modules and downstream products infringed five of its patents.

Leveraging our position as an Am Law 100 firm, we mobilized a specialized team of experts in ITC procedures and RF technology who worked in seamless coordination with Kangxi Communication's technical team. Through precise technical comparisons and strategic legal arguments, our team successfully compelled the Complainants to voluntarily withdraw three of the five patent claims. Throughout the grueling discovery process, we systematically managed vast technical documentation and maintained a meticulous timeline, ensuring a robust defense that ultimately secured the client's market access and supply chain reputation. This landmark result serves as an example for Chinese innovative high-tech companies successfully navigating complex international IP disputes.

