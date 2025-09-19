ARTICLE
19 September 2025

Votes & Verdicts: Ask A Trade Lawyer, Regulatory Risks And Tariffs (Podcast)

Reid Whitten, partner at Sheppard Mullin and expert in international trade regulations and investigations joins Bloomberg Intelligence Litigation Analyst Holly Froum to talk...
United States International Law
Reid Whitten
Reid Whitten, partner at Sheppard Mullin and expert in international trade regulations and investigations joins Bloomberg Intelligence Litigation Analyst Holly Froum to talk about President Trump's reciprocal and fentanyl tariffs, the US Supreme Court's upcoming review of lawsuits challenging the tariffs, regulatory and enforcement action risks companies face, as well as how quickly President Trump may recreate the tariffs if the Supreme Court finds them unlawful. Reid discusses Trump's evolving trade policy and how companies can navigate this evolving landscape.

Originally published by Bloomberg.

Reid Whitten
