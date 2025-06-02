Torres Trade Trump Table - Updated

The table below presents a structured timeline of executive actions, policy directives, and trade-related decisions issued by President Trump's administration from January 2025 to the present.

Last Updated: May 29, 2025

Summary:

The table below presents a structured timeline of executive actions, policy directives, and trade-related decisions issued by President Trump's administration from January 2025 to the present. It focuses on critical areas such as tariffs, economic sanctions (OFAC), the priorities of the Department of Justice, customs regulations, and broader trade and economic policies.

The table captures significant policy shifts, including the imposition and threats of tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, China, and other countries; sanctions targeting individuals, international organizations, and foreign entities; and efforts to align federal agencies with an "America First" economic and diplomatic agenda. As a whole, the actions summarized below illustrate the administration's approach to trade protectionism, economic nationalism, and regulatory intervention, which has far-reaching implications for global trade relationships, U.S. businesses, and international law enforcement efforts.

Date Source Category Summary 5/28/25 Court of International Trade Slip Opinion 25-66 *Update: On May 29th, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, DC granted the United States' request for an administrative stay of the Court of International Trade's injunction until further notice. Tariffs The Court of International Trade (CIT) issued an opinion based on two lawsuits, one brought by a group of small businesses and one brought by a coalition of 12 states, ruling that President Trump's tariff actions implemented pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) are unconstitutional. Accordingly, the opinion implements an injunction barring operation of the tariff actions and required the Trump Administration to issue orders stopping the tariff actions within 10 days. The CIT's decision does not impact the validity of tariff actions based on authorities other than the IEEPA, such as tariffs imposed under Section 301 tariffs imposed on a wide-range of Chinese-origin goods and Section 232 tariffs imposed on aluminum, steel, automobile, and automobile part imports. 5/28/25 OFAC Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for Syria General License 25 U.S. Economic Sanctions On May 13, 2025, President Trump announced his intent to ease sanctions imposed on Syria to support the new government and help stabilize Syria. OFAC, in concurrence with this new policy, has issued General License 25 (GL 25) authorizing a wide range of transactions previously prohibited under the Syrian Sanctions Regulations. The new general license authorizes activities such as new investment Syria, the provision of services to companies and people within Syria, dealing in petroleum or petroleum products from Syria, and transacting with the current Syrian government as well as blocked parties listed in in the Annex to GL 25. U.S. financial institutions can process transactions with the Central Bank of Syria, but property of that bank remains blocked. Importantly, the general license does not authorize transactions involving any parties, including Bashar al-Assad and associates, on OFAC's SDN list or that involve an entity owned 50% or more by SDNs (other than those listed in the Annex). 5/23/25 White House Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Directs Reform of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission National Security and Energy Policy President Trump has signed 4 Executive Orders focused on nuclear power and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). The orders reform NRC nuclear policies to promote the expansion of U.S. nuclear energy capacity and establish new expedited timeframes for related licensing and approval procedures. The orders also focus on strengthening the domestic nuclear industry through expansion of the domestic workforce to decrease reliance on foreign energy and highlight the role nuclear energy infrastructure plays in enhancing domestic AI computing and advanced technologies. Notably, the President has also directed the Secretary of State to focus on agreements and other necessary activities to support American nuclear exports. 5/16/25 White House What They Are Saying: Trillions in Great Deals Secured for America Thanks to President Trump Economic Policy/Foreign Investment Following President Trump's Middle East visit, several countries within the region announced investment deals in the U.S. and multiple deals with U.S.-based aerospace, defense, and technology companies. The total value reaches over $200 trillion, with a $1.2 trillion economic exchange agreement with Qatar and an additional $243.5 billion for commercial and defense deals between the U.S. and Qatar, $200 billion in commercial deals between the U.S. and U.A.E., and a $600 billion investment commitment from Saudi Arabia. The White House announcement highlights that these deals are meant to strengthen the U.S. economy as well as foster security and safety within the Middle East. 5/12/25 Department of Commerce Department of Commerce Rescinds Biden-Era Artificial Intelligence Diffusion Rule, Strengthens Chip-Related Export Controls Export Controls The Department of Commerce (DOC) announced the recission of the "AI Diffusion Rule" set to begin being enforced on May 15, 2025. The AI Diffusion Rule, issued by President Biden on January 15, 2025, included new controls on advanced computing technology and ICs and on certain advanced closed-weight AI models. It also added new license exceptions and introduced a new authorization process for building data centers abroad. Based on the recission announcement, BIS has been directed to not enforce the AI Diffusion Rule and will likely issue a replacement rule in its place in the coming weeks. 5/12/25 Department of Justice Memorandum: Focus, Fairness, and Efficiency in the Fight Against White-Collar Crime Corporate Enforcement The Head of the DOJ's Criminal Division, Matthew Galeotti, issued a division-wide memorandum announcing new investigative and policy priorities related white collar enforcement. The Memo directs the Criminal Division to focus investigations and prosecutions on 10 key areas including tariff evasion and other forms of trade and customs fraud, threats to U.S. national security such as violations of economic sanctions and conduct that supports Cartels, hostile nation-states, and other foreign terrorist organizations, and bribery and money-laundering activities related to the manufacturing of illegal drugs. The Memo also announced modifications to the DOJ's Corporate Whistleblower Awards Pilot Program to align with the updated priority enforcement areas and highlighted revisions to the Criminal Division's Corporate Enforcement and Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy to clarify additional benefits of self-reporting misconduct to the DOJ. 5/12/25 White House Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates to Reflect Discussions with the People's Republic of China Tariffs Following the announcement of a trade agreement with China, President Trump issued an Executive Order modifying the reciprocal tariffs originally imposed on China under Executive Order 14257 and subsequent orders. Effective May 14, 2025, for a period of 90 days the reciprocal tariff rate on Chinese-origin imports will be 10%. In addition, the ad valorem tariff rate for low-value de minimis shipments from China is reduced from 120% to 54%, or a $100 fixed duty per postal item. Importantly, other tariffs on imports from China such as the Section 301, Section 232, and fentanyl tariff actions remain in place and are not impacted by the May 12th Executive Order.

