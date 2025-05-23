Former U.S. Trade Representative Claire Reade Shares Perspective On China Trade Talks On Bloomberg Daybreak Asia Podcast

Arnold & Porter is a firm of more than 1,000 lawyers, providing sophisticated litigation and transactional capabilities, renowned regulatory experience and market-leading multidisciplinary practices in the life sciences and financial services industries. Our global reach, experience and deep knowledge allow us to work across geographic, cultural, technological and ideological borders.

International Trade senior counsel Claire Reade was featured on the Bloomberg Daybreak Asia podcast episode, "Trade Talk Optimism Caps APAC Trading Week," where she analyzed the evolving U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Reade, former assistant U.S. trade representative for China affairs, noted that the recently announced U.K. trade deal with the U.S. should not be seen as a "template" for negotiations with China. "It's a very easy deal," she explained: there are no trade deficits and relatively little conflict. "China is a totally different story." She emphasized the complexity of the U.S.-China relationship, adding, "It's going to be a complicated negotiation, and it's going to start by trying to see if you can deescalate the tariff levels, which seem to be really harming both sides of the equation right now. So there's definitely self-interest in trying to make that happen relatively soon." She further cautioned that reaching a comprehensive agreement could take months or even years.

