Reconciliation Roadmap And Tariff Updates (Podcast)

In this episode of The Lobby Shop, Liam Donovan provides an update on the budget reconciliation process in Congress, and the team dives into the proposed House cuts to energy programs funded by the Inflation Reduction Act, proposed Medicaid reductions, and the ongoing debate over SALT deductions—along with the challenges the legislation faces in the Senate and a tight legislative timeline. Josh Zive, Paul Nathanson, Caitlin Sickles and Dylan Pasiuk also examine the current state of the Trump Administration's tariffs, including the temporary easing of the U.S.–China trade war, multiple Section 232 investigations, and the complex policy landscape companies must navigate amid evolving tariff rules.

