ARTICLE
21 May 2025

Reconciliation Roadmap And Tariff Updates (Podcast)

B
Bracewell

Contributor

Bracewell logo
infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of The Lobby Shop, Liam Donovan provides an update on the budget reconciliation process in Congress, and the team dives into the proposed House cuts to energy...
United States International Law
Liam P. Donovan,Joshua Zive,Caitlin Sickles
+2 Authors

1627276.jpg

In this episode of The Lobby Shop, Liam Donovan provides an update on the budget reconciliation process in Congress, and the team dives into the proposed House cuts to energy programs funded by the Inflation Reduction Act, proposed Medicaid reductions, and the ongoing debate over SALT deductions—along with the challenges the legislation faces in the Senate and a tight legislative timeline. Josh Zive, Paul Nathanson, Caitlin Sickles and Dylan Pasiuk also examine the current state of the Trump Administration's tariffs, including the temporary easing of the U.S.–China trade war, multiple Section 232 investigations, and the complex policy landscape companies must navigate amid evolving tariff rules.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Liam P. Donovan
Liam P. Donovan
Photo of Joshua Zive
Joshua Zive
Photo of Paul Nathanson
Paul Nathanson
Photo of Caitlin Sickles
Caitlin Sickles
Photo of Dylan Pasiuk
Dylan Pasiuk
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More